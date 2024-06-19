Newport National School taking part in Daily Mile Challenge

Newport national school will be running or walking a mile this morning to celebrate Sharlene Mawdsley .

Athletics Ireland will be running an event at the school from 10am that includes the Daily Mile challenge.

The international initiative was introduced across Irish schools to get young children moving each day and promote a healthy and energetic lifestyle.

The morning’s activities also include a talk about heroes and athletics, as well as recording a Daily Mile song that will later be released as a single.