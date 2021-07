The Higher Education Minister’s confirmed the date for the establishment of the Technological University of the Shannon.

The merger of Athlone and Limerick ITs, including their campuses in Clonmel and Thurles, will become the third technological university in the country from October 1st.

Minister Simon Harris says it’s a really significant day in the reform and step change development of our higher education sector, and an important milestone for the people of the Midlands and Midwest.