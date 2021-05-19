New school approved for Roscrea

Roscrea’s only secondary school is set to be replaced with a new facility.

The Department of Education has sanctioned a new build school for Coláiste Phobal Roscrea.

Deputy Alan Kelly says the new school will be constructed on the existing site on the Corville Road.

“The ETB have been informed that they’ll be getting an 800 student new build on the current site. They’ll also be getting four ASD units and also one of the current buildings will be retained for PLC students and PLC courses.”

“This will create a modern state of the art school for all future students in Coláiste Phobal and be a great environment in which the teachers can work as well.”

It’s hoped work on the new school will commence towards the end of 2022.

Deputy Alan Kelly says the fact that the new facility is being built on the site of the existing school on the Corville Road will mean the project will take some coordination.