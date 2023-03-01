New ASD class looks set to be approved for Carrick on Suir.

The facility at Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire is apparently scheduled to open for the 2023/24 academic year.

The availability of ASD classes in Tipperary and in particular in Carrick on Suir was raised in the Dáil today by Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne.

He called on Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan to provide much needed certainty for children with special and exceptional needs.

“How is it that for families of children that are neuro-typical many know years in advance where their child will be going to school but for families with children with special needs and exceptional needs no such plans can be made.

Many are left without any certainty only a matter of months before they need them.”

“I appreciate there’s increased demand being placed on the Department and that planning is needed. But planning for children with special needs Minister, and exceptional needs, shouldn’t involve the level of uncertainty that’s out there for families.”

While not confirming the location of any new ASD classes Minister Madigan did say there should be positive news for Tipp shortly.

“There’s 106 special classes in Tipperary at present and it is expected that the NCSE will announce and will confirm over the coming weeks where new special classes will be created in Tipperary.

“I’m not at liberty to say whether it’s the Gaelscoil or not because there are still ongoing negotiations and ongoing engagement with various schools and I wouldn’t like to in any way influence the outcome of any conversations that are going on.”