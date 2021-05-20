Name agreed for new Technological University linking LIT and AIT

The new Technological University for the midlands, incorporating LIT campuses in Thurles and Clonmel, has been given its new name.

Earlier this month, the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced a merger application between Athlone IT and Limerick IT had been successful.

All students graduating from the facilities in the 2021/22 academic year will receive University qualifications.

Here’s LIT President, Professor Vincent Cunnane with the name of the new institution.

“Well today is another big day for LIT and AIT. Two weeks ago we were designated as a Technological University and today we have a name.”

“We have a new name for a new beginning and a new institution. and that name is the Technological University of the Shannon – Midlands and Mid-West.”

“And of course Technological University of the Shannon means TUS – new beginning. A new beginning for us all, a new beginning for our regions, a new beginning for our staff, our students, our stakeholders.”