Multi-million Euro extension for Borrisokane Community College

A large extension has been approved for the secondary school in Borrisokane.

Education Minister Norma Foley has given the go-ahead for the works at the Community College in the town.

It’s being funded under the Additional Accommodation Scheme and will comprise of three general purpose classrooms, a technical graphics room, a home economics room, art room, special education room, a technologies prep area and project storeroom.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says it’s a huge boost for the area.

“We got news from Minister Foley – she rang to say there was a major extension approved for Borrisokane Community College.

“Seven mainstream classrooms and there’s going to be a special education classroom as well.

“So this is a multi-million extension and great news for Borrisokane and its catchment area.”

Jackie Cahill says the project will go out to tender shortly.

“Hopefully we’ll see work commencing before the year is out.

“Borrisokane Community College has a great reputation and has been attracting a lot of students over the years. This is proof the Department is investing in it and for the ETB in Tipperary it’s very welcome news as well. They’ll be delighted with this major investment in their college.”