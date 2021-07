The Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, has been approved for funding under the Department of Education’s Emergency Works Scheme.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Jackie Cahill saying the money will go towards the improvement of the waste water treatment for the school which has over 300 pupils.

The Fianna Fáil TD describes it as very positive news for the school community and has praised the efforts of Principal, Angela Cahill and the management on their successful application