The Minister of Education will visit the Premier today.

Minister Norma Foley will be in Nenagh for the official opening of Tipp’s first community national school.

Nenagh Community National School was formerly St. Mary’s Junior Boys NS Nenagh before making the transition to a co-educational, multi-denominational primary school patroned by the ETB.

The opening of Nenagh Community National School is scheduled to get underway this morning at 10.30am.