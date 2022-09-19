Minister Harris confirms major investment in Carrick on Suir education facilities

The Minister for Higher Education will visit the Premier County today.

Simon Harris will be in Carrick on Suir to confirm details of a major expansion of education services in the town.

The Carrick on Suir Further Education and Training Centre will be located in the former Comeragh College building.

The €1.3 million project is proposed to be split into two phases.

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn says it’s a huge vote of confidence in the Tipperary Education and Training Board and in particular in Carrick on Suir.

“I think the investment is a sign of the real progress of Tipperary ETB.

“Phase 1 is the upgrade of the existing building and workshops, upgraded toilets and accommodation. Phase 2 is the new build – new workshops, new woodwork rooms and new classroom and new car park.

“So it’s a massive investment which is really significant and the proposed new build will provide capacity for about 300 new learners.”