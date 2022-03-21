Mid-Tipp school chosen for Your Gallery project

A County Tipperary school has been selected for the Your Gallery at School programme at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Following a successful programme in 2021, the Gallery will bring art to classrooms across the country once again this year with St. Colmcille’s Primary School in Templemore flying the flag for the Premier.

This year, the Gallery will pair the six schools selected with lead artists to plan a package of workshops appropriate to students’ age and level, emphasising the importance of art education, creativity and innovation.

For more information, see www.nationalgallery.ie

Round 2 applications will be accepted 29 August-15 September 2022 (workshops take place November 2022-June 2023).

Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, commented: “We’re thrilled that Your Gallery at School will return this year. Without the renewed support of SMBC Aviation Capital, this wonderful project would not be possible. Our hope is that this opportunity to learn through art will encourage creativity and curiosity amongst our participants in the future.”

Your Gallery at School began in January 2021, running workshops, sensory sessions and a Creative Careers programme, where students had the opportunity to learn about a variety of arts careers. These workshops ran in primary schools in Dublin, Sligo and Donegal and post-primary schools in Limerick, Clare and Kildare.