MIC Thurles Summer School makes welcome return

The Mary Immaculate College Thurles Summer School returns next month with a two-day on-campus event featuring leading national and international educationalists.

This year’s event will explore the 1998 Education Act – the progress made under it over a quarter of a century, and the journey yet to be travelled in supporting the principles of the Act.

It will be held at the Thurles MIC campus on June 13th and 14th.

Dr Finn Ó Murchú – Head of School of Education (Post-Primary) at MIC – says he hopes the summer school will inspire further continuation and development of the vital work that is being undertaken in schools, while providing an opportunity to listen to, and interact with, renowned international educationalists as well as those closer to home, including principals and practicing teachers.

You can register your place at the MIC Thurles Summer School here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/mic-thurles-summer-school-celebrating-25-years-of-the-education-act-1998-tickets-611270054187

Further information on MIC’s postgraduate programmes in Middle Leadership and Mentoring can be found here: https://www.mic.ul.ie/faculty-of-education/programme/certificate-diploma-m-ed-in-middle-leadership-and-mentoring?index=0