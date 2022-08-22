Major expansion approved for South Tipp secondary school

An application was lodged by Tipperary ETB and the Board of management of Scoil Ruain in Killenaule last March for additional facilities at the school.

The proposals are for a two-storey extension to the front of the existing school comprising a new school entrance foyer area at ground floor level.

This would include a Reception/Admin room, three meeting rooms and storage facilities.

The upper level which will be accessed via stairs or lift will comprise a two classroom ASD unit and five mainstream classrooms, with connections to the existing school building.

Internal alterations to the existing school building will include the provision of a new music room.