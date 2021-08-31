Major boost for Mid-Tipp school

Planning permission has been granted for a major extension of Barnane National School in mid Tipperary.

Located between Borrisoleigh and Templederry, the school has secured €450,000 in funding for the extension which includes an additional mainstream classroom, two special education rooms, and other facilities.

Local councillor Eddie Moran says the project will go to tender in the coming weeks, with construction expected to start in early 2022.

“Great news for the school and well done to the teachers up there. They’ve been working hard on this for the last couple of years to get this through.”

“It’s great news for the community and for the 51 students in the school and the 4 teachers. It’s an up-and-coming school – it needed this kind of work.”