Long awaited expansion approved for Cashel school

There’s good news for St John the Baptist Boys National School in Cashel today as it has been given the go-ahead for a long awaited expansion.

Education Minister Norma Foley has cleared the way for a significant new development under the Additional Accommodation Scheme to proceed to construction.

It will include two mainstream classrooms which will have ensuite toilets, an ASD unit, staff toilets and a wheelchair accessible toilet.

The ASD unit will account for more than half of the 617 square metre development.