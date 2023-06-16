Local schools involved in Dream Space Showcase

Eight rural primary schools in Tipperary are attending the inaugural Microsoft Dream Space Showcase today.

Local students will showcase their digital coding and sustainable knowledge at the event which celebrates innovation as part of the do your bit challenge alongside 300 other students from across Ireland.

With the support of Tipperary County Council these schools were able to partake in projects that saw children develop digital projects which they are now going to present to some of the top tech leaders.

Drom National School is just one of the schools in Dublin today, after they used their skills to focus on wellbeing, even creating a digital pet dog called Digi.

6th class student Bella Ryan told Tipp FM that today is a great opportunity for them.

“Also what we will be doing is getting a chance to see what a working environment in coding would be like so we will be able to have a chance to see people doing their work, get a chance to see other coding programmes other than just block coding as some people may know there is also word coding, number coding… not just Microsoft to make code.”

“We will also get a chance to present…and see what it would be like to be a professional coder who would have to present their code to a jury of people who would decide if it was good enough to put out into the public or whether they have to come back that is kinda what we are getting a chance of and as well to see if it would be an interest of yours to go into a work environment with coding.”

The schools involved are:

Boher BCP V94 EY06

Boher School V94 EY06

Birdhill N.S..V94 KC95

Lackamore N.S.V94 V5D1

Kiloscully BCP V94 FK20

Drom N.S. & BCP E41 X285

Rossmore Scratchers BCP E25 D429

Rossmore N.S. E25 D429