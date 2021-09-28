Limerick native appointed as first chair of TUS

Former Chair of the Revenue Commissioners and the Policing Authority, Josephine Feehily, has been appointed the first Chair of the new Technological University of the Shannon.

The Limerick native has been appointed by the Department of Further and Higher Education as part of the first governing body of the new institution, which officially opens on Friday.

The new board is now charged with undertaking the necessary election and appointment procedures to fill the remaining posts on the governing body.

Tipp Today will be broadcasting live from LIT Thurles on Friday morning as it officially relaunches as a TÚS campus, along with Clonmel.