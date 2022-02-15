Lack of ASD units in South Tipp schools a major concern

Children with additional needs in South Tipperary are in crisis with a shortage of ASD units in primary schools.

There are currently no units in the south of the county, with parents having to travel up to an hour for a school, if they can get a space.

Laura Waters spoke on Tipp Today about her daughter Grace who is looking for a place in Clonmel and how futile the search has been.

“There’s five local enough to us, which would be between 15 and 20 minutes drive, which would be Windgap, Piltown, Mooncoin and Carrigeen in Co Kilkenny and Portlaw in Co Waterford.

Fran Curry asked if there was nothing available in South Tipperary.

“No, Clonmel don’t even have a primary school ASD class within the town.”

Breda Tobin who advocates for these parents seeking places, said that they need politicians to get on board and help to alleviate this crisis.

“It’s an actual shame on all of us if we allow this to happen again, these children are looking for services, what’s their choices, into mainstream school or apply for home tuition, home tuition is twenty hours a week, well these children need school, they need to go to school.”