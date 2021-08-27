Kilcommon students left in the lurch for school transport

Just days before they are due to return to school 22 students in the Kilcommon area have been told they will not be provided with school transport.

Traditionally pupils from the Kilcommon area attend secondary school in Thurles.

However Bus Éireann has decided that because the Thurles schools do not meet the strict rule of being the first or second closest school to the Kilcommon area transport won’t be provided.

Local TD Jackie Cahill said the decision makes no sense.

“Thurles is the town for this area and we just find it inconceivable that they’re measuring across maps to Borrisoleigh and to Doon and saying they’re your nearest schools and that’s where you have to go.”

“And there are no busses travelling the road from Kilcommon to Borrisoleigh or Kilcommon to Doon while there is a frequent amount of busses travelling between Thurles and Kilcommon. We have a Local Link that goes on three trips a day to Limerick which if the timetables were adjusted could easily cater for these students to bring them to school.”