Investigations underway into incidents involving Cahir secondary school students

Videos have emerged on social media of pupils from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir who had collapsed after apparently inhaling a substance.

Two students required medical treatment after separate incidents last week after they are believed to have inhaled vapes.

School principal Peter Creedon says toxicology reports show there was no trace of THC oil. However he says they are aware that there was a significant quantity of propylene glycol – this is described is used in vapes as an emulsifier to keep the ingredients of the e-liquid mixed together.

Gardaí in Cahir say while they have not been officially informed of an incident which happened in a classroom of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh last Thursday they are going to carry out inquiries into the matter.

Another video is in circulation of a second male student receiving medical treatment outside the Garda station which is believed to have been earlier last week.

Peter Creedon has thanked paramedics, local doctors and school staff for their actions. Both students are now said to be well and are back in class.

Mr Creedon declined to comment on whether or not there had been any suspensions in the wake of the incidents.

The code of behaviour on the Coláiste Dún Iascaigh website says smoking or vaping on school grounds or while wearing school uniform is not allowed while the possession, use, sale and distribution of illegal substances or vapes is also not allowed.

Peter Creedon told Tipp FM that Tipperary Education and Training Board will formulate an official response to the incidents.

Tipp FM will not be sharing the videos on our social media platforms.