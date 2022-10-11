Increase in bus capacity for students travelling to Ballingarry school

Funding has been approved to provide extra bus capacity for students of the Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry.

The allocation was sanctioned yesterday by the Department and will see the spaces for students increased from 32 to 52.

This has been an on-going issue for parents, students and management at the school over the last few weeks and this boost will be sufficient to cover those affected.

Councillor Imelda Goldsboro and Deputy Jackie Cahill have been working closely with the school and Bus Éireann on this and have thanked all involved for their patience.