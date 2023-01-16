Homecoming in Tipp Town this morning for local BTYSE winners

There will be a homecoming in Tipperary Town this morning for the 59th BT Young Scientist Winners.

On Friday 19 year old sixth year students Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, won the competition with their project Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development.

The celebration is being held at the Abbey School in the PE Hall at 11am today.

Staff and students will be there to welcome the successful duo back and are inviting the wider community to attend and celebrate the historic win.

There were a total of six awards were brought home to the Premier on Friday from the competition.