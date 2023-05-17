Funding approved for Tipperary ETB

Tipperary is to receive funding to support and engage with disadvantaged learners who have the highest level of need.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has announced €5.3 million nationwide under the Reach Fund to help those educationally disadvantaged access community education.

The money will come through the local Education and Training Boards with Tipperary ETB to benefit from €150,000.

This money will target online learning, and provide social supports to the most vulnerable groups in Tipp including the long-term unemployed; people with disabilities; members of the Traveller and Roma communities; migrants and refugees.

Nationally the largest allocation of €1.4 million went to City of Dublin ETB.