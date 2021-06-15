Extra Special Classes confirmed for Tipperary

The Minister for Special Education, Josepha Madigan, has visited Loughmore today as the Government highlights an expansion of its special classes for the new school year.

There will be 95 special classes in the county after 15 new ones were announced for mainstream schools in towns and villages including Nenagh, Templemore, Roscrea and Thurles.

Minister Madigan spoke on Tipp Today earlier ahead of her visit to Loughmore National School, where one of the special classes in the county are located.

“There’s always a need for special classes – these are classes where there are just six children in them and they have a Special Education teacher and two SNA’s to assist.”

“Obviously then we have special schools outside of mainstream schools in general as well.”

“So when you think about it this year we have 2,118 special classes in total so that’s an increase 269 on last year so it’s about 1,600 extra special class places.”