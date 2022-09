Plans for a significant expansion for a West Tipperary school have been given the green light.

The Board of Management at Cashel Community School sought permission in July for a two storey extension to the school on the Dualla Road.

This will consist of seven new classrooms and three SNU. These would bring to 44 the total number of classrooms in the school which currently has over 920 students.

The new development will also include a sensory garden, external play areas and ball court.