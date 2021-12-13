ETB to administer Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund in Tipperary

Over €112,000 has been allocated to tackle educational disadvantage and to support community education in Tipperary.

The funding has been announced today by Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris.

Locals Senator Garret Ahearn says the money is allocated to Tipperary ETB who then give it to the successful projects.

“There’s 14 successful projects right across the county from Scoil Chormaic in Cashel, St Peter & Paul’s Primary School in Clonmel, the Tipperary Community Services Centre, Killaloe – Ballina Family Resource Centre, Knockanrawley Resource Centre, Borrisokane Reception Centre.

“So there’s a wide variety of groups and organisations in the county that have been successful.”

Senator says the money will be put to good use during what’s been a difficult time.

“The money is going to go towards laptops, bags, storage units and music equipment.

“This has been an extremely difficult year for all of those service providers and the users themselves and I hope this money will go some way towards assisting them in 2022.”

The 14 successful projects in Tipperary are:

Roscrea Care €680

Scoil Chormaic, Cashel €2,001

St. Peter & Paul’s Primary School €1,026

Roscrea Care CLG €600

TASN Scoil Chormaic, Cashel €2,001

Tipperary Community Services Centre €6,697

Killaloe/Ballina Family Resource Centre €8,364

Knockanrawley Resource Centre €16,228

Tipperary Further Education Centre €6,000

VTOS Nenagh €7,950

Borrisokane Reception Centre €10,000

Roscrea Youth Services €15,000

Down Syndrome Tipperary Branch €13,847

Substance Misuse Tipperary €4,080