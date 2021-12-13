ETB to administer Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund in Tipperary

Over €112,000 has been allocated to tackle educational disadvantage and to support community education in Tipperary.
The funding has been announced today by Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris.
Locals Senator Garret Ahearn says the money is allocated to Tipperary ETB who then give it to the successful projects.
“There’s 14 successful projects right across the county from Scoil Chormaic in Cashel, St Peter & Paul’s Primary School in Clonmel, the Tipperary Community Services Centre, Killaloe – Ballina Family Resource Centre, Knockanrawley Resource Centre, Borrisokane Reception Centre.
“So there’s a wide variety of groups and organisations in the county that have been successful.”
Senator says the money will be put to good use during what’s been a difficult time.
“The money is going to go towards laptops, bags, storage units and music equipment.
“This has been an extremely difficult year for all of those service providers and the users themselves and I hope this money will go some way towards assisting them in 2022.”
The 14 successful projects in Tipperary are:
Roscrea Care €680
Scoil Chormaic, Cashel €2,001
St. Peter & Paul’s Primary School €1,026
Roscrea Care CLG €600
TASN Scoil Chormaic, Cashel €2,001
Tipperary Community Services Centre €6,697
Killaloe/Ballina Family Resource Centre €8,364
Knockanrawley Resource Centre €16,228
Tipperary Further Education Centre €6,000
VTOS Nenagh €7,950
Borrisokane Reception Centre €10,000
Roscrea Youth Services €15,000
Down Syndrome Tipperary Branch €13,847
Substance Misuse Tipperary €4,080