English classes for Ukrainian refugees in Cahir

Conversational English classes are being offered to Ukrainians in Cahir.

The Fáilte Isteach group welcome all nationalities, but are currently seeing an influx of refugees from Ukraine.

Coordinator of the programme, Fidelma Nugent, told Tipp Today that it’s mostly women and children they’re seeing now.

She said that the levels of English they have is very varied.

“Three separate families that I’m aware of have children that have come into the local primary school for instance, probably over the past week.

“It’s mixed just like any children who would come into a school from another country, it’s mixed, it depends.

“Most Ukrainians coming now didn’t choose to leave Ukraine, they didn’t choose to come into another country where Ukrainian isn’t their first language, so of course that’s going to be mixed.

“Of course we need to be aware of that and to be compassionate towards that and to welcome every child in.”

The group are also looking for volunteers to lead the groups and teach English and training is provided.

Anyone who wants to get involved can contact the Fáilte Isteach group.

The English language classes will be in Cahir Community Hall on Friday evenings, starting on April 8th.

For more information, see their Facebook page, contact 087 6998346 or email [email protected]