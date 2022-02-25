Engineering open day planned for TUS campus

The TUS campus in Limerick is to host an engineering open day next month.

Prospective students will get to meet other students, lecturers and leading engineering employers from across the Mid West.

There will be seminars, and those attending are encouraged to ask questions and get involved in the day.

The TUS Engineering Open Day is free, but people must register and the link is on tippfm.com.

TUS Engineering Open Day Co-ordinator Peadar Heneghan said, “The TUS Engineering Open Day is unique as it allows leaving certificate students with an interest in engineering, and their parents, see first-hand the variety of careers available in engineering by meeting students, lecturers and employers across all disciplines. The visiting student can go on a journey from choosing a course to choosing a career in just a few short steps, as they learn from those who have travelled the road before them.

“We encourage leaving cert students to question our lecturers and students about specific courses, and then meet potential employers and indeed employees who undertook the course to discuss career options.

“The opportunities for a career in engineering are varied, with something to suit almost everyone interested. TUS on March 12, 2022, from 10am to 1pm is the place to be to discover the college and career path that best suits each individual.”

TUS Engineering Open Day is free and those interested in attending are asked to register on https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/tus-engineering-open-day-tickets-265858508957.