Emergency works funding approved for Templemore primary school

A Tipperary TD has confirmed that emergency works funding has been approved for a primary school in Templemore.

Deputy Jackie Cahill announced that Loughmore National School has been granted funding for accessibility work for the school.

The funding was signed off by the Education Minister, Norma Foley, and will be provided for under the Emergency Works Scheme this summer.

The local deputy has said that by September 2022, the funding for Loughmore NS will have upgraded accessibility and circulation to the school for students with additional accessibility needs.