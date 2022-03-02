Emergency works to be carried out at West Tipp school

Donaskeigh National School in Tipperary has been approved for extensive drainage and ground works.

Education Minister Norma Foley said that the Emergency Works application to the Department has been successful allowing the much-needed work around the school and it’s yard and playground to commence.

Principal Mairéad Sheehy had previously highlighted genuine safety concerns with the condition of the yard and lack of drainage.

The news has been widely welcomed by local representatives with Senator Garret Ahearn outlining that the work was urgently needed.

” There’s been a number of accidents, where kids have fallen, teachers have stumbled as well, and its been very dangerous”.

He says that the board was concerned that a serious accident could occur if there was nothing done about the yard, which is used daily by pupils and staff alike.