D-Day for Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest

Clonmel and Thurles officially become University towns today.

The Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest opens under its new title after the lengthy process of merging Limerick and Athlone Institutes of Technology.

Inaugural TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane says it’s a huge days for all involved.

“It covers obviously two regions – the Midlands and the Midwest – so it has a very broad geographic spread.

“It comprises now over 14,000 students and well over 2,000 staff between full time and part-time. So this is a large entity in itself and the merger of two very successful organisations, it’s going to transform those regions and beyond.”

Tipp Today will be broadcasting live from the TUS Thurles campus from 9am this morning as part of festivities.