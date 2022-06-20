Construction Skills Training Centre open in Tipp Town today

A new Construction Skills Training Centre for Tipperary Town has been announced this week.

The town has received a major boost as Tipperary Education and Training Board has decide to locate its new centre in the area.

TETB has offered courses in Dry Lining from the Bansha Road over the last 2 years and the demand from employers for the trained learners has encouraged an expansion.

There will now be a range of construction training courses available from Tipperary Town with an open day taking place at the centre today between 10 and 12.

Employer Liaison with Tipperary ETB James Heffernan told Tipp FM that there are great employment outcomes for their students:

” The majority of our learners are moving on to full time employment and our employers have ben very supportive of the initiative as well.”

” We do have a pre apprenticeship course running in Tipp and coming up in Thurles and Roscrea as well… touching on all the apprenticeship options.”