Tipperary’s first ever Community National School will welcome both boys and girls from September 2022.

The co-educational, multi-denominational school will cater for Junior Infants right up to Sixth Class.

This follows an agreement between The Diocese of Killaloe and Tipperary ETB

The pilot divestment project will see one of Nenagh’s oldest schools, St Mary’s Junior Boys National School become St Flannan’s Street school.

It represents a move towards more inclusive and diverse education.