Closing date looming for Creative Schools programm

Schools in Tipperary are being encouraged to join the Creative Schools initiative.

The deadline for new applications is tomorrow at 5.30pm and 10 schools in the county are currently part of the programme.

By being part of the initiative a creative associate is assigned to the school, as well as training, and funding being provided.

One of the local schools involved is CBS Primary Nenagh who joined in 2020.

Among the projects they have been working on are Understanding our School Space an Architecture workshop series with architect Caelan Bristow, a Sensory Wall Project with visual artist Julianne Hennelly, a choreography project entitled Our School Dance with dancer Rachel Shiels as well as making a Festival, youth programming committee with Splendor festival, Nenagh Arts Centre (facilitated by Liam McCarthy), facilitating School’s Creative Ambassadors workshops and a school wide project around health and well-being delivered in-class and through teacher-led workshops where content was developed for the sensory wall project and celebration event.

Mags Walsh Programme Director with The Arts Council and is urging Tipperary schools to apply before 5.30pm tomorrow.

“This Thursday the 2nd, and all primary post primary schools and special education and youth reach are eligible to apply.”

She says that any of the staff can be called and will help schools through the application.

“All applications are a bit of a pain in the neck but we try to help you through our one as quickly as we can.”