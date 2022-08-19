Clonmel school gets go ahead to develop all-weather pitch

An Bord Pleanala has issued its ruling on proposals for the redevelopment of sports facilities at a Clonmel school.

The Presentation Secondary School had been granted permission for works at their existing all-weather playing pitch on the Dungarvan Road in the town which is under the auspices of Waterford County Council

The plans included a new all-weather surface hockey pitch and floodlighting.

This was appealed by a local resident who had concerns about issues such as security and privacy. In particular they expressed concern that access to their property may be obstructed and that trespass might occur.

The An Bord Pleanala has now granted planning permission with some revised conditions.