Clonmel Library to triple in size

The new Clonmel Library is going to tender next week, with plans for what could be one of the country’s biggest libraries.

Tipperary County Council will appoint a design team and then go to Part 8 of planning to have everything ready for when funding becomes available for the multi million Euro project.

The new library is expected to more than triple in size and offer a variety of expanded services.

County Librarian for Tipperary County Council, Damien Dullaghan, told Tipp FM this is a welcome project for the town.

“This will be a very significant project for the town of Clonmel.

“The current library has been there since the 1980’s and it served people very well, but we very much need a new, bigger and better library going forward.

“We want to have a flagship library in Mick Delahunty Square. We already have the civic offices, the swimming pool and we’ve an excellent museum, which underwent very significant refurbishment a couple of years ago and I’d encourage anyone listening to visit the museum, it’s a terrific resource.

“We feel the library would be the final piece of the jigsaw for the Square and very much a civic resource for the people of Clonmel.”

He added that the current library is about 6,000 square feet on one floor and the new one is hoped to be about 20,000 square feet across two floors.

“It will be a very significant and big library, one of the biggest in the country.”