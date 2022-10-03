CLÁR funding for North Tipp primary school

A primary school in North Tipp has been awarded a grant of close to €50,000.

An application was submitted under the CLÁR programme for Lismackin School, located just outside Roscrea, and at the September meeting of the Thurles Municipal District, it was confirmed that funding had been approved.

The project will see the likes of a covered play-area and a sensory garden erected for the students.

Councillor Michael Smith says he looks forward to seeing the money put to use.

“What’s unique about this particular project is that it allows children to play outside, to be taught outside, and to be sheltered from the elements. It went in and it was obviously something the department looked on very favourably. We just got short of €50,000, so we look forward to spending that money over the coming months. It’s a great addition to our rural area.”