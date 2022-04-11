Children starting school in Tipp can get ‘Little Library Book Bag’ from today

Children starting school in the county can get a ‘Little Library Book Bag’ from today.

Libraries Ireland have teamed up with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to provide the bags to new students to get them reading and enjoying books.

Libraries across Tipperary have given out a few bags already but the official launch is today.

Children must be accompanied by an adult to collect their library bag which includes stories about back to school, a library card, and library card wallet.

You must join or renew your library card to get your bag.