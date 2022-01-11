Further calls for hybrid Leaving Cert in 2022

A Clonmel based student union leader has reiterated a call for the traditional Leaving Cert to be replaced by a hybrid model once again this year.

Students say the disruption to education due to Covid means it would not be fair to ask this year’s Leaving Cert cohort to sit the exam.

Loreto Clonmel pupil Emer Neville is president of the Irish Second Level Students Union.

Speaking on Tipp Today she said calls from some teaching unions for the exams to go ahead should be reconsidered.

“You know they have raised some fair points such as that some students don’t actually have a Junior Certificate and that’s going to be used in the standardisation process. It’s nothing that can’t be fixed and nothing that we can’t find alternatives options to.

“So I think that the teachers unions need to be looking at this from the perspective of the students who are currently sitting in classrooms with shaking hands because of how cold it is – as are their own members.

“They have faced almost three years of disruption to their exams and I think we just need to be giving them the option that is in their best interest.”