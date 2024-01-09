Cahill welcomes increase in third level maintenance grants

A package of supports for third level students and researchers in Tipperary will be an enormous help as they return to college according to a local TD.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says it will directly benefit students and their families in the Premier County

It includes increases in maintenance grants and the return of maintenance grants to eligible post-graduate students.

Jackie Cahill says it will be a huge help for local families.

“This is very welcome for families with children in third level education and it will help to ease the burden in costs of that education for those young people.

“It includes increase of up to €342 in maintenance grants, the reintroduction of maintenance grants of up to €2,384 to eligible post-graduate students and a €3,000 increase in the stipend for PHD researchers funded by the Irish research Council and Science Foundation Ireland.”

Deputy Cahill says those attending MIC Thurles and the local TUS campus will be among those to benefit.

“In a constituency like my own with Thurles with two university campuses in the town its especially welcome. The over 2,000 students in the town I’m sure will greatly welcome this initiative by the Government.”