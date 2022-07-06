Cahill welcomes back to school funding boost

A Tipperary TD says the scrapping of schools transport fees for this year will be a boost for cash strapped families.

Jackie Cahill received confirmation last night that this would be introduced to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

They Government will also be increasing the back to school allowance by €100.

Deputy Cahill told Tipp FM news that this had to be done before the budget and is a major step by the Government

“This will help families meet the increased costs with children going back to school in September and shows the Government’s commitment to helping families in the battle against the rising cost of living.”