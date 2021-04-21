Cahill stands by Thurles and Clonmel university status claims

A Tipperary TD denies he jumped the gun with claims that Thurles and Clonmel are to be designated as University Towns.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill said on Monday that an announcement was to be made by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

This has yet to happen but speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Cahill said he wasn’t being premature in making the claim.

“Well I’m perfectly certain that the decision has been made and the announcement is imminent – discussions have been ongoing.”

“My understanding is that it will be announced very, very soon. There were very delicate discussions between the unions and the universities – they have been concluded and I’m 100% certain that Thurles and Clonmel are going to have their university status.”