Browne: Government needs to tackle cost of school uniforms

The cost of school uniforms is putting huge pressure on already struggling parents in Tipperary.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says the issue needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency either by schools themselves or ideally by the Department of Education.

Hundreds of Euro are being spent on uniforms, tracksuits, shoes and other items every summer causing a huge financial burden for many families.

The Cashel Deputy says the cost of uniforms is one of the biggest expenses as they return to school.

“We’d be asking that schools and maybe Boards of Management consider doing away with the crest for the time being while there’s such a struggle on.

“Families that are coming into our office here will tell you that take grey or navy uniforms, jumpers and that that they could buy in different outlets but they don’t have the school crest on it.

“Even maybe for schools to give the option that families can buy the crest and iron it on themselves – that alone would bring down the cost.

Schools in Tipperary need to be properly funded so that voluntary contributions and fundraising events become a thing of the past according to Deputy Martin Browne.

The Cashel TD says schools forced to seek contributions to meet their day to day running costs

He feels it’s incumbent on the Government to step in.