Browne calls for independent analysis of school funding

A Tipperary TD is calling on the Department of Education to listen to primary school principals and teachers, and to make the school system responsive to need and demand.

Recently Primary School Principals from across the country – including Tipperary – made a presentation to Oireachtas members.

Cashel-based Sinn Fein Deputy Martin Browne says they clearly called for action on a number of fronts such as burnout among teaching principals, primary school funding and the under-resourcing of Special Education Needs.

He pointed out that OECD figures show that Ireland spends an average 12.5% less per student at primary level than other developed countries.

Martin Browne says an independent analysis is needed of school funding and a permanent increase in capitation that reflects the true cost of running schools.