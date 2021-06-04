Browne: Bureaucracy preventing Tipperary students attending school of choice

The Dáil has been told a Tipperary pupil has been denied access to school transport because an official deemed he was living 300 metres too close to his chosen school.

This is despite the fact that other family members can avail of the bus to Newport.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne also highlighted the case of a young girl who is being told she can’t get transport to a school in Thurles which suits her particular needs.

He wants both cases reviewed as a matter of urgency.

“The family want to send her to a particular school because of the teacher that’s there and the specialist training that teacher can give.”

“It’s absolutely crazy in 2021 that the department because of bureaucracy or someone sitting behind a desk with Google maps saying that they can’t use that school.”

“The incident in Rearcross with that young chap – we have discovered the department takes a point from his house to the middle of Newport. That’s where the 0.3 of a kilometre comes in. It’s not from his house to the school.”