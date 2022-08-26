Breaking : €1.3 million for new FET Centre in Carrick-on-Suir

A former secondary school in Carrick on Suir is to be used for training courses, apprenticeships and further education.

The Carrick on Suir Further Education and Training Centre will be house in the old Comeragh college building in the town.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has announced €1.3 million in funding to develop facilities for the project.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor and Tipperary ETB member Kieran Bourke says it will be of huge benefit on a number of fronts.

“This is a huge boost for Carrick on Suir and surrounding areas. It’s also fantastic news for people who wish to avail of training courses, apprenticeships, and further education.

“The funding will be used to upgrade facilities at the old Comeragh College building in the town. The upgrade will consist of expanding the building to a capacity for over 300 adult learners.

“This will include two new electrical workshops for apprenticeships, upgrades to the canteen, toilet facilities, extra classrooms and a new multipurpose workshop for woodwork, home repairs and maintenance, and art.

Also there will be upgrades to the fire safety and the installation of a new heating system. There will also be major expansion to carparking facilities.”

He has thanked Tipperary ETB, in particular Bernadette Cullen CEO, Roger Kennedy Chairman, and Colin Cummins Director of Further Education for all their hard work in making this project happen.