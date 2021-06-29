Around the world in 80 days raises much needed funds for Scoil Aonghusa

A Cashel school has raised more than €35,000 through a virtual tour around the world in 80 days.

Scoil Aonghusa cater for children aged between 4 and 18, with varying learning disabilities, as well as those on the Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Over the course of 80 days, they asked people to walk or run 3km, post a picture on social media and donate online, in a bid to cover 40,000km.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Chairperson of the fundraising committee, Geraldine Ryan Maher explained how the money will be used for school development.

“We’re just over €35,000 at this stage, which is fantastic money. There’s the world of charities fundraising and people are amazing.

“Businesses, individuals, parents, families, you name it – people were so supportive of it, it was great money to make.

“OK, we have a big build on the agenda for down the road. For the immediate now, we need walkways, we need playgrounds, we need more space.

“That please God is actually going to happen over the summer and this money is going to go towards it.”