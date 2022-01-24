Appeal lodged against Carrick Gaelscoil decision

An Bord Pleanala is to rule on the location of a new home for the Gaelscoil in Carrick on Suir.

At present the school is a temporary resident at the premises of Carrick United Football Club.

Tipperary County Council recently granted permission for its relocation to the former St Joseph’s College site on the Clonmel Road in the town.

However an appeal has been lodged against this by a member of the public questioning the suitability of the location given its proximity to the N24 among other concerns.

The demolition of the former convent to make way for the new school has also been highlighted as an issue.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanala by mid-May.