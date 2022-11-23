Ahearn makes case for expansion of West Tipp school

The need for additional classrooms at a West Tipp school has been highlighted in the Seanad.

The plight of Golden National School was raised by Senator Garret Ahearn who said the facility is badly in need of new classrooms.

The four teacher school has around 100 pupils and was built in the 1930s with an extension in the 80’s.

Senator Ahearn said Golden National School needs additional classrooms and an ASD room highlighting they have the space to expand.

“At the moment two classrooms are being moved outside of the school grounds to the local Community Hall.

“They have had issues with electricity, fire requirement, health & safety requirements – this is a place that is in drastic need of upgrade.

“We really need to prioritise places like this that haven’t seen any sort of upgrade over the last number of decades.”