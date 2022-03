A Tipperary school is to open classes for students with special needs.

Rockwell College is among a number of fee-paying schools under the control of the Holy Ghost Fathers to make the move.

It follows an agreement reached with the Department of Education under which the pupils will not have to pay fees.

Among the other schools included in the agreement are Blackrock College, St Mary’s College in Rathmines, St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, and their junior schools in South Dublin.