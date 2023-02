There are over 300 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools in Tipperary to date.

The Department of Education has confirmed a total 14,482 children from Ukraine are now attending both primary and post-primary schools nationally.

Current data indicates an enrolment rate of 92% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18.

In the premier county 178 children are in primary schools here, with 124 in local secondary schools.

Elsewhere, Dublin has the highest number of enrollments, while Monaghan has the least.